BitTorrent Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $359.62 million and approximately $80.23 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,456,990 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.