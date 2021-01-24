BitTube Hits Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 41% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $46,222.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00429836 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars.

