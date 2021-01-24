Bitzeny Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $122,779.63 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00436817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.