BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after buying an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

