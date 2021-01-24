BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66.17 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,111 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.96 and a 200-day moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

