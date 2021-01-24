BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.