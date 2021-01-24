BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Intel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Intel by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Intel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.34.

INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

