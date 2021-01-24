BlackCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.68 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $304,691.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010702 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,444,426 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

