BlackCoin Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $304,186.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011072 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,443,447 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

