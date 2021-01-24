BLAST One Day Volume Tops $2.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One BLAST token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $45,093.06 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007720 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,268,678 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

