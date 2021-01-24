BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, BLink has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $34,688.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.95 or 0.04434871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017639 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

BLink Token Trading

