Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Top Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $902,464.96 and approximately $179.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

