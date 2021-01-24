Blockburn Price Tops $0.0000 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Blockburn has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Blockburn has a market cap of $33,075.19 and $43.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00104859 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001042 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00324774 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00025314 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

