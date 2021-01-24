Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $4,953.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00855020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.97 or 0.04469116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

