Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $327,468.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $327,468.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00801930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.37 or 0.04566239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

