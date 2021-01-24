Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Hits $10.56 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $15,608.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011148 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,474,558 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

