Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Cap of $147,157.80

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $147,157.80 and $1,105.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

