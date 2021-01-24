Blockport Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

BPT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

