BlockStamp (BST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $2.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007741 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

BlockStamp's total supply is 34,208,505 coins and its circulating supply is 26,665,539 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp's official Twitter account is and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp's official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

