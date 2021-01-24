Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Cap Hits $113.14 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $113.14 million and approximately $146,364.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00009230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00055799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.88 or 1.00539655 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

