Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Blur has a market cap of $84,311.60 and approximately $14,911.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00056325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00284377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070738 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,282.50 or 1.00371858 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,757,125 coins and its circulating supply is 6,397,125 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.