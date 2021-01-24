BOMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $834,793.55 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $834,793.55 and $141,137.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,638.99 or 1.00127148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00024530 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,453 coins and its circulating supply is 912,665 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

