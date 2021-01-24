BOMB Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $762,703.45 and $121,196.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002598 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,175.86 or 1.00013789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022807 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,455 coins and its circulating supply is 912,667 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

