BOOM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,195.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $6,195.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00864274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.35 or 0.04472455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018028 BTC.

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,254,053 coins and its circulating supply is 782,223,321 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

