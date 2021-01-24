Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $15.79

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $945,269.33 and $131,483.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.79 or 0.00048999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00070361 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,181.07 or 0.99843092 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.