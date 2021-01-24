BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 63,733 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,942. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

