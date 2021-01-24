BoringDAO Price Tops $400.74 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $400.74 or 0.01254181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00055537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00129191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00283016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071428 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.21 or 1.02072573 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

