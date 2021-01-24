BOScoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $837,224.92 and approximately $43.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

