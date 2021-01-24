Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 350.6% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

