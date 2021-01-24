botXcoin (BOTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101,414.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. botXcoin has a market cap of $363.94 million and $101,414.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00755227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.64 or 0.04363698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017832 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.