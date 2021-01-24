Bounce Token Reaches Market Cap of $12.86 Million (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for $435.84 or 0.01335397 BTC on major exchanges. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and $3.56 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00280372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069563 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.08 or 1.00121181 BTC.

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,500 tokens. Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

