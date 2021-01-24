Bounty0x 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,630.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $397,376.08 and approximately $13,630.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00073938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00730687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.94 or 0.04349796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

