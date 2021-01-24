Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Tops $391,309.45

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $391,309.45 and approximately $16,133.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00801930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.37 or 0.04566239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017682 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

