Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 1,762,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,044. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

