BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 960.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,843 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BP were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BP by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in BP by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BP by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

