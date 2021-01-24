BQT (BQTX) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, BQT has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $738,473.00 and approximately $1,319.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

BQT Coin Profile

BQT is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

BQT Coin Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.