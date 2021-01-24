Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.80 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $230,116.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

