Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.78. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.53.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

