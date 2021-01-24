British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

