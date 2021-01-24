British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $25.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,628.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,845.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

