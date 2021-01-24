British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

