British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 84,550 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $459,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $384.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

