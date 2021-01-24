Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNL. Truist upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,996. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
