Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNL. Truist upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,996. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

