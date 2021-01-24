Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Century Communities reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.50 million.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 443,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

