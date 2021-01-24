Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350,990 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,924,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 166,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

