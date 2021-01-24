Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $26.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 billion. Facebook reported sales of $21.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $84.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.31 billion to $85.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $104.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.11 billion to $107.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average is $266.23.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

