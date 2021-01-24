Brokerages Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.23. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $561,073.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,938 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after acquiring an additional 580,416 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.36. 725,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.