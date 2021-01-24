Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 293,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -865.38 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.