Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after acquiring an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 370,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $34,870,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.87. 1,051,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

