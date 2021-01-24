Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Proofpoint reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,710 shares of company stock worth $7,373,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after acquiring an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,668,000 after purchasing an additional 190,958 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.96. 402,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,150. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

